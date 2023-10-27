Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Teal Pumpkin Project helps parents locate homes with allergy-safe Halloween treats

Teal Pumpkin Project helps parents locate homes with allergy-safe Halloween treats
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a national effort that is raising food-allergy awareness to create a safer Halloween experience by offering non-food treats, like toys and trinkets. Participating households will place a teal pumpkin on their door step.

“The most common types of allergies are peanut, egg, milk, soy and wheat. And as you can imagine, most candies have most of those things in them.” said UT Health East Texas Allergist and immunologist Dr. Jonathan Buttram.

According to the food allergy research education, one in 13 children have food allergies in the country. 42 percent of those children have experienced a severe reaction. The Teal Pumpkin Project is working to change that.

“I think it’s a great idea. And, you know, it’s not just for kids who are food allergic. It may have benefits for kids who have other food intolerances like celiac disease, diabetes who can’t have sugar. All those kind of things as well,” said Buttram.

Lindy Britt has food allergies herself and has taken part in the project for four years now, offering trinkets for those who come by.

“I just thought about those kids and like how they must think it’s not fair that they don’t either get to go trick-or-treating or if they do, they have to give away the stuff in their bag, you know.”

Mallory Alvarado is also participating.

“All three of our kids have food allergies and so it’s a good way for other people to be informed about safety and it’s a nice way for them to feel kind of involved in Halloween, too, because there’s a lot of candy they can’t have.”

If you’d like to join the Teal Pumpkin Project or find other participating households, click here.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

