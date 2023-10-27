WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -

An East Texas family-owned business that started during World War Two, is now celebrating it’s 80th year of operation.

It survived a number of challenges along the way, but is still going strong.

Almost hidden along highway 154 in Harrison county you’ll find Bearcreek Smokehouse between Marshall and Harleton, a success story with humble beginnings.

“I’ve heard this story so many times , but it never gets old... 3937″I think it’s important for our kids to know the story, for them to tell the story one day, and for grandkids to tell the story, we want this to be an endless story,” says co-owner Tracy Shoults.

Started in 1943.

Belts had to be tightened in 1943, everything went to the war effort. And the business started off simply as raising turkeys for food.

‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’, began raising and smoking turkeys to provide a means of income.

“That is really how it started. They sold turkeys live and on foot, fresh dressed, the first few years, and then a little bit later in the 40′s they built a tiny smokehouse,” says co-owner Robbie Shoults.

Four generations and 80 years later, the little Smokehouse has grown from it’s humble beginnings to be a destination for shoppers, their throwback country store and restaurant, and the familiar longhorn steers that patrol the front of the store.

“We feel like we’re carrying on that tradition and legacy that Hick and Nellie, my dad Bobby, and Brenda left behind,” Robbie says.

They’ve survived recessions, the 2011 fires, the pandemic and the supply chain, with a motto of ‘food, family and faith’, they do business the family way.

“Provide for all of our family’s, we have 3 kids involved in the business. It’s the American dream is what we’re living out here,” says Robbie.

The owners are holding a carnival and fireworks show at Bearcreek over the weekend in celebration of their 80th anniversary.

