Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident

Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified the man accused of placing graffiti on a church in Tyler as of Friday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Ronald Cunningham, 49, of Tyler, has been identified as the suspect in a vandalism case.

The New Jerusalem Baptist Church on 1300 N. Border Avenue was painted with graffiti around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Erbaugh said. What appeared to be the word “jaywalk” was written in purple on a side door of the church.

Cunningham has been cited for criminal mischief, Erbaugh said, and was caught thanks to “a citizen with information.”

