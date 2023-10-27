Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police have identified the man accused of placing graffiti on a church in Tyler as of Friday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said Ronald Cunningham, 49, of Tyler, has been identified as the suspect in a vandalism case.

The New Jerusalem Baptist Church on 1300 N. Border Avenue was painted with graffiti around 6:15 a.m. Thursday, Erbaugh said. What appeared to be the word “jaywalk” was written in purple on a side door of the church.

Cunningham has been cited for criminal mischief, Erbaugh said, and was caught thanks to “a citizen with information.”

