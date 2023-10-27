Tyler City Council updates building codes, regulations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has adopted the 2021 requirements from the International Code Council, which will be enforced starting in January of 2024.

Tyler is currently using the 2015 ICC codes, and Chief Building Official David Gibson said it was time for some updates to meet new safety and energy standards.

“The reason we did it was because of our ISO rating – our insurance standards. It does affect the ratings that we get, and that can affect the price of insurance for the citizens,” Gibson said.

The list of updated codes includes the mechanical code, residential code, plumbing code, fuel gas code, building code, fire code, existing building code and energy conservation code.

“It could also affect if there’s a natural disaster, and when FEMA comes in they do look at our ISO ratings, so that can drastically affect that,” he said.

There is one code, he said, that will prove to be a challenge for contractors and builders.

“The energy conservation code was probably our biggest change and our biggest obstacle that we’re gonna have to overcome, and that’s going to affect it from the ground up, the building, not just the insulation but how the house is built or how the property is built,” he said.

The city also stated in a press release, “updating building code requirements can also reduce insurance premiums and help when applying for federal grant funds.”

“I think it’ll be a positive thing for it,” Gibson said about the effects of the new codes on the downtown revitalization project. “From what we’re getting and the feedback that we’re getting from the building community, they’re all generally on board with it and understand the need in it.”

The City Council also amended the Tyler City Code Chapter 6 to require residential and commercial site plans to include digital drawings.

