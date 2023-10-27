Tree across roadway causes major wreck in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A major wreck has occurred on a Shelby County Highway Thursday night.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that there is a tree across the roadway on Hwy 87 North near County Road 4027. This caused a major wreck, according to the sheriff’s office.

They added that the road will be closed for some time, and that drivers should use alternate routes.

