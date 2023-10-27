Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

SFA soccer will welcome big recruits next year

SFA soccer will welcome big recruits next year
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lady Jacks recently wrapped up a very tough season. However, interim head coach and recruiter Chance Chapman is excited for the elite players coming in next year.

“It makes it exciting and gives people that energy that maybe, you know, sometimes it’s hard to find when you’ve had a season that we’ve had,” he said. “So I think the spring is going to be really, really fun. I think that we’re excited about putting the schedule together for these guys to play it. I know we’ve had quite a few people reach out that are excited to kind of test themself against the version of what they’d been seeing in these last few weeks. Because again, I think there’s this this group is only going to go from stride to stride.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Jennifer Lozano
Boxing ‘troublemaker’ Jennifer Lozano becomes the 1st Olympian from Laredo, Texas
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys riding 10-game home winning streak as Rams’ Stafford visits his hometown team
Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture
No. 7 Houston ready for its first season in the Big 12, replaces star Sasser with experienced Cryer
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Texans QB CJ Stroud looks to take advantage of Panthers injury-riddled secondary
TCU wants Miller to shoot more 3s in his 3rd season while going for 3rd NCAA tournament