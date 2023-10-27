Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

San Antonio hosts Houston in conference showdown

San Antonio and Houston will take the floor in a matchup of Western Conference foes
Houston Rockets logo
Houston Rockets logo(Houston Rockets white background)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Rockets (0-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (0-1, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Houston face off on Friday.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall, 3-13 in Southwest Division action and 14-27 at home last season. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free throw line and 33.3 from deep.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 4-12 in Southwest Division games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 19.1 from the free throw line and 31.2 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year