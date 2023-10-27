Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Kristen Washington speaks on being lone Democrat in running for former Rep. Bryan Slaton’s seat

Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for representative of Texas House District 2.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Kristen Washington is a former Greenville councilmember who is in the running for representative of Texas House District 2.

Washington said she has fallen in love with being a window into the murky world of local politics for her constituents during her first term on the Greenville City Council. Greenville is a part of Texas House District 2, previously represented by Royse City’s Bryan Slaton prior to his controversial expulsion from the House. The district is historically conservative, and Washington is the sole Democrat in the running for the seat.

Washington said that she is “more than just a Democrat”; she identifies more so as a mother, daughter, and citizen. Washington said she is not an average politician, and she aims to focus on solving real-world issues.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor