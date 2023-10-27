East Texas (KLTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue off and on through the rest of the day today. That means grab that umbrella if you’re heading out to the Red Zone tonight. A lot of the rain will move north of I-20 tonight, but could continue into Saturday morning. Most of the day Saturday will be mostly cloudy and warm again. A few more scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible into Saturday afternoon and early evening. Sunday will start with only a slight chance for rain early, but that chance for rain becomes very likely later in the day as the next cold front begins to push into East Texas. Rain will continue even behind the front as temperatures drop quickly with blustery northwest winds gusting to 25 and 30 mph. A cold, rainy day is ahead to start next week with temperatures in the 40s all day long on Monday. Rain clears out Monday night, but temperatures stay well below average through most of next week. A light freeze will be possible midweek, especially for northern counties.

