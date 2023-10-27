Carthage football on verge of another district title

CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The rain was coming down hard in Carthage Thursday, just as it was all across East Texas, but thanks to a nice comfortable indoor practice facility, the Bulldogs were not deterred from getting their workout in as they prepare for what could be another district title this Friday. And as they sit with a 9-0 record, head coach Scott Surratt admits that his team is in a good place right now.

“Yeah, we couldn’t ask for much more being 9-0 and getting to play a really good Van team for a district championship at home and, you know, yeah, we feel really good about what’s going on right now. I feel like we’re getting better, but you know, Van is going to be one of the biggest if not the biggest test we’ve had all year. They’re a very big offensive line, they execute well just because they’re so well coached, and they’re going to play hard. They’re not going to blink. If they get down or fair up, they’re just going to play hard every snap and that’s, that’s the challenge for our football team, is we got to match their intensity, match their physicality and play harder and, at the end of the day, we need to try to win. If you don’t win that snap, win the next snap,” he said.

And that will be the Carthage Bulldogs looking to secure another district championship Friday night as they welcome the Van Vandals to Bulldog stadium.

