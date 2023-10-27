Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

4 rescued divers reunite with search and rescue crews

Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Divers who went missing reunite with rescue crew in Wilmington, North Carolina.(WECT)
By Ashley Balsavias and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The Coast Guard said it was a miracle they were able to rescue four divers who were missing off the coast of North Carolina for upwards of 18 hours.

“I just told the guys, ‘Look, just pray without ceasing. We will be found.’ I just kept repeating that over and over,” said Ben Wiggins, one of the divers who was stranded in the Atlantic.

Those prayers were seemingly answered in the form of a plane that spotted the divers, who used an SOS strobe light to grab its attention.

Two months later, the rescued divers and their families met the search and rescue crew who helped save their lives.

“To be able to stand here today with all the hands that were a part of this success is amazing,” Laura Wiggins said.

The families got an inside look at the same plane model that spotted them, a C-130, and visited the Coast Guard for a behind the scenes of search and rescue operations.

“This is why we do what we do. This is why we train every day,” Commander Corrie Sergent with Sector North Carolina of the Coast Guard said.

The divers said sticking together and having the proper equipment with them helped keep them alive before they were rescued.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Richard Moll arrives at the eighth annual TV Land Awards on Saturday April 17, 2010, in Los...
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom ‘Night Court,’ dies at 80
Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on the town...
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza, cuts off the territory’s communications
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Kentucky officials say a 37-year-old man has died after accidentally stabbing himself in the...
Man dies after being accidentally stabbed with hunting knife, officials say