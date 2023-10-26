Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple wrecks have westbound traffic backed up on I-20 in Smith County.

Texas DPS Sergeant Adam Albritton confirmed that there have been multiple minor crashes on I-20 beginning around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Albritton, several cares have also slid off of the roadway. The incidents have caused westbound traffic to be backed up near FM 14. No injuries have been reported.

One wreck is in the area of Lavender Road.

