Whitehouse coach treating big matchup as ‘just another game’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Head Coach Kyle Westerberg says he has learned a lesson from last year and this year is treating the Texas High matchup as “just another game.”

“I think I’m learning from last year, being a young head coach, being still fairly new to this, that I think I put a lot of pressure on them,” Westerberg said. “They were hearing it from everywhere - the school, the community - how big of a game it was. And I think we got kind of wrapped up in it, and we weren’t able to finish last year. So, my approach this year is it’s just another game.”

Whitehouse plays Texas High, who is undefeated, in Week 10. The winner will clinch the district championship.

“They’re a very talented football team, you know, Coach Stanford and those guys do a great job staff-wise,” Westerberg said.

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.