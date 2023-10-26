Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Whitehouse coach treating big matchup as ‘just another game’

Kyle Westerberg taking a different approach this year.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse Head Coach Kyle Westerberg says he has learned a lesson from last year and this year is treating the Texas High matchup as “just another game.”

“I think I’m learning from last year, being a young head coach, being still fairly new to this, that I think I put a lot of pressure on them,” Westerberg said. “They were hearing it from everywhere - the school, the community - how big of a game it was. And I think we got kind of wrapped up in it, and we weren’t able to finish last year. So, my approach this year is it’s just another game.”

Whitehouse plays Texas High, who is undefeated, in Week 10. The winner will clinch the district championship.

“They’re a very talented football team, you know, Coach Stanford and those guys do a great job staff-wise,” Westerberg said.

Westerberg’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be seen every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Red Zone Forecast Graphic
Week 10 Red Zone Forecast: Bring your umbrella
After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning...
Carthage football on verge of another district title
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball
“Win this thing and you get to be district champs. It’s a big game, it’s Friday night, you...
Harleton Wildcats to face Beckville for district championship Friday
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time