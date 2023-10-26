What happened to the ‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural in downtown?

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the most recognizable works of art in downtown Tyler is now back to being a blank white wall.

The “Eyes of Tyler” mural, at the northwest corner of South Broadway Avenue and Elm Street, was the work of East Texas artist Dace Kidd in July 2017. She was picked by the City of Tyler in a mural contest for the revitalization of downtown.

It featured a set of eyes with roses reflected in the pupils, flanked by two white roses.

While many are wondering what happened, Kidd took to Instagram to explain the painting existed much longer than she thought it would.

“It was intended to be a temporary mural for no more than a year,” Kidd wrote to her followers. “I am thrilled that it lasted much longer.”

Kidd is responsible for several other large-scale murals across East Texas in both private and public spaces.

“Many have told me that is their favorite mural in the city, and that means a lot,” Kidd said. “Cheers to changes and what’s next!”

