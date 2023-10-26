Historic Tyler church undergoes preservation work

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of feet above the brick streets of Downtown Tyler, workers are continuing efforts to preserve and repair the steeple of Marvin Methodist Church, which has stood since the early 1890s. Designated a Texas Historic Landmark in 1968, a storm knocked many shingles off the steeple several years ago, calling for extensive repairs.

“They found that supporting the superstructure, were 4x8 beams, amazingly,” said associate Pastor Gerry Giles.

That wasn’t the only thing they found, including memories of workers from over the past century who have also touched the historic steeple. The names of workers, spray painted and written into the 130-year-old woodwork. Workers also discovered a piece of original copper from 1890.

John Boyd holds a piece of original copper from the 1890 building of Marvin Methodist Church (JD Conte)

John and Summer Boyd, the owners of Boyd’s of Texas Contractors, specialize in roofing restoration. They added their name to the wall of the steeple as well.

“If they did something different up there, the other contractors, who have worked up there left their initials or their dates, so that was pretty cool to find, said Summer Boyd.

Crews also discovered memories of workers in other forms. Old Pepsi cans, shingles from past projects, and a copy of the Tyler Courier-Times from October 1987.

A copy of the Tyler Courier -Times from October 1987, found in the steeple of the Marvin Methodist Church (JD Conte)

The church is optimistic work will be completed for its 175th anniversary celebration on November 12. A portion of Bois D’Arc Avenue in Tyler in front of the church is closed during construction.

Associate Pastor of Marvin Methodist Church Jerry Giles discusses the ongoing preservation efforts at the historic Tyler church.

