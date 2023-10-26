Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin museum, Boo Bash to hold pumpkin party Friday

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Halloween is right around the corner, and holiday festivities are cranking up this weekend.

The Museum of East Texas invites families for a pumpkin party in collaboration with Boo Bash on the plaza in Lufkin.

Executive director for the Museum of East Texas, Allyson Langston, said trick-or-treating in downtown Lufkin can be a bit wild and unsafe for families when there are so many cars on the road. This year they’ve moved it to the plaza, located between the museum of East Texas and the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.

“Parents can park on either side of the convention center, and have a wonderful, fun family event,” said Langston.

Director of Outreach Programs for the Museum of East Texas Kat Holcomb said their goal is to make space for the community to create with supplies they may not have access to at home.

“We offer decorating supplies and fun games, and things like face painting just so that the community has a free safe space to celebrate and have fun at,” said Holcomb.

She said other activities include ghost bowling, a witch hat ring toss, and a photo board.

“We’ll be providing acrylic paint markers, googly eyes, pipe cleaners, pom poms, glitter glue, all the fun stuff,” said Holcomb.

Marketing and Social Media Specialist for Visit Lufkin and Boo Bash, Karina Sotelo, said they’ll have 42 volunteers providing candy for the kids to trick or treat.

“We’re excited to be able to provide from pumpkin painting all the way to watching a movie later at night,” said Sotelo.

Langston said pumpkin party is a long tradition at the Museum of East Texas.

“We really just like providing things for families to make memories and to spend time together in a safe environment,” she said.

The event happens Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The museum is located at 503 N. Second Street in Lufkin.

