Kilgore to celebrate original oil boom with Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off Thursday

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - This year is the 30th year for the Oilmen’s Chili Cook-Off to take place on the streets of downtown Kilgore.

Angela Sampson, the director of marketing for the East Texas Treatment Center, and one of the organizers of the event said Thursday the booths will be lined with homemade chili, but Wednesday night is anything but that.

“It’s kind of the marketing, private party for our oil and gas companies who are competing tomorrow. And so, they do have customers, clients, family and employees that are coming tonight. So, there will be maybe anything from ribs, fajitas, elote on a stick,” Sampson said.

This year 75 teams have signed up to compete. One of those competitors is Bob Davis, owner of Bob Davis Sales. He was one of the four original people who created the event 30 years ago after they attended an event like this one in Louisiana.

“We started having a chili cook off just for the oilfield just like a half a day event, and we had eight teams that year. After that it just grew and grew and grew and here, we are today,” Davis said.

Sampson said most of the money raised goes to the East Texas Treatment Center, which provides different varieties of therapy.

“We take cash and insurance payments, but we have a sponsorship program that makes us unique, and if someone is uninsured, or underinsured and can’t afford their treatment, we may pay for part or all of that. Fundraisers like this help underwrite that sponsorship program,” Sampson said.

They also divide the rest of the money to other local non-profits such as Kilgore Historical Preservation and the Boys and Girls Club.

“Of course, we know our industry gives back so it’s just so nice the way we’ve been able to come out, come together and have a fun event,” Davis said.

The gates open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 1:30 p.m. Wristbands are $10 at any gate.

