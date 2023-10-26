Harleton Wildcats to face Beckville for district championship Friday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In East Texas during the fall, Friday night football is king, and teams from two small East Texas towns will collide Friday night in a huge game: Beckville at Harleton.

The support signs are up as the huge game looms on Friday night in Harleton.

“Those kids will never forget what’s going on in their lives right now. This team, it’s a special place to be,” says Wildcat fan Jason Evers.

“It’s a very big deal to our football boys. I’m so excited. We’ve been planning this pep rally since before homecoming,” says Harleton cheerleader Makenzie Hearron.

The small communities of Beckville and Harleton will be cheering on their teams as the Bearcats visit the Wildcats at Harleton stadium.

“The stadium is packed full every Friday night. This community is behind the team 100 percent, and these are some tough boys playing,” says Harleton fan Tyke Smith.

Both teams come in with records of 8-and-1, so the winner will take the district title.

“Win this thing and you get to be district champs. It’s a big game, it’s Friday night, you always get excited about Friday night, but this ones obviously a big one, so we’re excited,” says Beckville head coach Cody Ross.

A resurgence for a wildcat team that was rebuilding for a few years.

“They had some hard times. I think they had won 4 games in 3 years before we got here. We’ve been preparing all year long for moments like this,” says Harleton head coach Kyle Little.

Both cities fans are energized for the game.

Expected to be a close and physical contest.

“Harleton’s going to be the one to do it,” Smith says.

“Don’t get tired of winning, don’t apologize for winning,” says coach Ross.

Support is there on both sides.

“We always have great support, people always come out to watch us play,” Ross says.

“It doesn’t matter whether you’ve won 2 games or 20 games, they’re going to show up and support. They love their kids,” coach Little says.

The 2-a match up between Beckville and Harleton kicks off at 7:30 Friday night at Harleton stadium.

