Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler police are searching for a suspect in the Thursday morning vandalism of a church.

According to a release from Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, the New Jerusalem Baptist Church on 1300 N. Border Avenue was vandalized with graffiti around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. What appeared to be the word “jaywalk” was written in purple on a side door of the church.

The vandalism suspect is described in the release as a white male wearing glasses and a raincoat, riding a bicycle with a traffic cone on his head. According to the release, the suspect may have facial hair. This description comes from doorbell security camera footage.

“I was sad, and I was very surprised, because we had never had any incidents. When I seen it and everything, I just said ‘Lord have mercy,’ you know. So many things are happening nowadays, you know, to churches,” said church deacon and treasurer Calvin Johnson. “We have no Earthly idea. Even the police officer, when he looked at it, he said he didn’t have any idea what it was. We was trying to figure out, you know, we could tell from some of the letters.”

At the moment, authorities do not believe the graffiti or symbols indicate a hate crime or hate speech.

“Sometimes churches are targeted for certain things, but this, I don’t know what this person’s goal was or what their motive was, especially with the things that they wrote... It doesn’t really fit any gang type of graffiti. It doesn’t really fit any kind of, really anything we’ve seen,” said Erbaugh.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Tyler PD’s Detective Lee at 903-531-1067.

