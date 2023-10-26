Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts

Tyler police have released photos of the people and vehicle suspected in a dual robbery on Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released photos of the people and vehicle suspected in a dual robbery on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Tyler Police Department, they responded to a call regarding a robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors on South Broadway Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that a man and woman had committed theft, and when confronted by employees, the woman had pepper sprayed one of the workers. The suspects are said to have then fled the scene in a silver Honda sedan with Louisiana plate number 514GBD. The Honda possibly has a broken driver’s side rear window.

Car drive by robbery suspects.
Car drive by robbery suspects.(Tyler Police Department)

Around 12:05 p.m. the same day, police responded to another theft at Ulta Beauty on South Broadway. A description of the suspects and vehicles matched those seen at Academy. The release said an officer saw the suspected vehicle driving east on Shiloh Road, but they evaded the officer and were last seen driving east on Highway 31.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or suspects depicted in the attached photos is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Previous reporting:

Tyler police searching for 2 suspected of robbing store, pepper spraying worker

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor