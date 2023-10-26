Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have released photos of the people and vehicle suspected in a dual robbery on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Tyler Police Department, they responded to a call regarding a robbery at Academy Sports + Outdoors on South Broadway Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. It was reported that a man and woman had committed theft, and when confronted by employees, the woman had pepper sprayed one of the workers. The suspects are said to have then fled the scene in a silver Honda sedan with Louisiana plate number 514GBD. The Honda possibly has a broken driver’s side rear window.

Car drive by robbery suspects. (Tyler Police Department)

Around 12:05 p.m. the same day, police responded to another theft at Ulta Beauty on South Broadway. A description of the suspects and vehicles matched those seen at Academy. The release said an officer saw the suspected vehicle driving east on Shiloh Road, but they evaded the officer and were last seen driving east on Highway 31.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or suspects depicted in the attached photos is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

