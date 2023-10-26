Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time

Red Raiders preparing for game against North Forney.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Legacy Head Coach Beau Trahan said the Red Raiders are gelling at the right time ahead of a matchup against North Forney.

“We’ve really grown as a football team at the right time,” Trahan said. “Stuck to the game plan, fought for each other, complemented each other on all three sides of the ball there at the end, and came up with a big win.”

North Forney is in second place in District 10-6A.

“Lot of athleticism, lot of guys that can run, really solid on the defense and offensive line,” Trahan said. “We’ve just got to go in and execute our game plan and see where we’re at in the end.”

Trahan’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed Wednesdays at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

