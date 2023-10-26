Traffic blocked on Highway 80 near Grand Saline due to auto-pedestrian crash

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A portion of Highway 80 near Grand Saline is shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Grand Saline Fire Department Public Information Officer Caden Mosher, a pedestrian sustained major injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 80 near Grand Saline.

According to a press release put out by the fire department the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Mosher says eastbound traffic on Highway 80 will be blocked in the area for a time while authorities are tending to the scene.

Texas DPS is investigating the incident.

