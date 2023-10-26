Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Traffic blocked on Highway 80 near Grand Saline due to auto-pedestrian crash

By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A portion of Highway 80 near Grand Saline is shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

According to Grand Saline Fire Department Public Information Officer Caden Mosher, a pedestrian sustained major injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Highway 80 near Grand Saline.

According to a press release put out by the fire department the crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Mosher says eastbound traffic on Highway 80 will be blocked in the area for a time while authorities are tending to the scene.

Texas DPS is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor