Wreck on Hwy 31 East at Loop 323 in Tyler now cleared

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The wreck that happened near Walmart on Hwy 31 East has cleared.

Previous:

Tyler police and fire departments responded to the scene of a wreck on Thursday evening.

The wreck happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy 31 East. This is the area between Walmart and Palm Harbor Homes. Traffic is at a standstill in several lanes, and has slowed in the westbound lanes.

Drivers will want to avoid the area.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with us for updates.

