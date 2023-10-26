Wreck on Hwy 31 East at Loop 323 in Tyler now cleared

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The wreck that happened near Walmart on Hwy 31 East has cleared.

Previous:

Tyler police and fire departments responded to the scene of a wreck on Thursday evening.

The wreck happened at around 5:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Hwy 31 East. This is the area between Walmart and Palm Harbor Homes. Traffic is at a standstill in several lanes, and has slowed in the westbound lanes.

Drivers will want to avoid the area.

We have a reporter headed to the scene.

