Missing Shreveport child found safe in Arlington; suspect in custody

Buck Johnson
Buck Johnson(SPD)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
UPDATE:

“Jackson has been located in Arlington and is safe. Buck Johnson is in custody,” Shreveport police say.

SHREVEPORT, La (KSLA) - Police are searching for a missing boy who was taken from Shreveport and is possibly now in Texas.

On Oct. 25, Jackson Womeldurf was at his home in the 3800 block of Addison Avenue in Shreveport. Buck Johnson, a known male, allegedly took the child without the consent of the parents and might be headed to a theme park in Dallas, Texas, officials with the Shreveport Police Department said.

Jackson Womeldurf is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown eyes, sandy brown hair, and it’s not known what he was wearing when he was taken.

Buck Johnson is driving a white 2015 Chevy pickup truck with Louisiana tag C330278.

2015 Chevy pickup truck with Louisiana tag C330278
2015 Chevy pickup truck with Louisiana tag C330278(SPD)

Shreveport police would also like to remind the public that persons with autism may act in an unusual way if good will attempts are made to help them. We are asking the public to please report any sightings and keep the vehicle in sight if they can do it safely.

