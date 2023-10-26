Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

New $200 million Texarkana medical center to be completed in 2025

Leaders say the new Wadley Regional Medical Center is on scheduled for total completion in the winter of 2025.
By Fred Gamble
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Official construction of the new building for the Wadley Regional Medical Center began Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, and is still in the works in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

On Oct. 25, hospital leaders gave an update on the construction project’s progress, located north of I-30 on University Avenue. Officials said the overall site infrastructure is complete. The access roads and main fire lanes are also completed and merged with the campus future parking lots. More than a third of the building’s structural steel is in place.

When the project began, it was estimated to cost around $227 million.

Leaders say the new Wadley Regional Medical Center is on scheduled for total completion in the winter of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor