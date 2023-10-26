Nacogdoches crisis center hosts domestic violence awareness event at SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In an effort to spread awareness of domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas hosted an event titled In Her Shoes on the campus of Stephen F. Austin State University.

Attendee Autumn Witt said events like this make the problem of domestic violence personal.

“It’s not an ‘other people’s’ problem. I think a lot of times we view domestic violence as well that doesn’t happen in my neighborhood that doesn’t happen in my family. It’s a reminder that it does happen,” said Witt.

Attendees select a card that has the story of a domestic violence survivor on it, after reading their story, they’re given a specific next step on what they could do if they were in the shoes of the survivor.

“Sometimes it might not be the option that you think you would choose personally, but that’s not the option that was presented to that survivor,” said Family Crisis Center of East Texas Development Director Melissa Wheeler.

One in three Texans will experience domestic violence in their lifetime according to TexasAdvocacyProject.org. Wheeler said their goal is to make sure those that do, know their options.

“The family crisis center is a resource to help anyone who thinks they may be a victim of domestic violence or knows that they are and they’re looking for resources to change their situation,” said Wheeler.

Ourwatch.org estimates that an average of 15 women per day were hospitalized due to family and domestic violence.

Witt said In Her Shoes helped her open her eyes to the issue even wider.

“It could very easily be me, or my sister, or my brother and it’s not an other people problem, it’s an everybody problem, so I think it’s just a little closer to home,” said Witt.

For anyone facing domestic violence, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas advises using their 24-7 hotline number: 1-800-828-7233

