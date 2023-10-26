Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler displays students’ Day of the Dead artwork

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler work to advance the careers and businesses of the Hispanic community in East Texas.

One of the goals of the organization is community development. For three weeks, they will be displaying artwork from East Texas ninth through 12th grade art students, showcasing their interpretation of the “Dia de los Muertos,” or “Day of the Dead.”

The holiday is celebrated across many Hispanic cultures to honor the memory of those who have lost a loved one in their lives. This can be seen in the form of alters filled with marigolds, photos of the deceased, next to their favorite treats and drinks they likely enjoy in the time they were alive.

HPAT Volunteer Noemi Perdomo said Dia de los Muertos is the chance to channel a person’s creative side and bring the beauty out of grief.

“It’s a chance to be creative, to bring out the beauty of things,” Perdomo said. “We know that death can be a sad thing, but we take time to just bring the beauty out of it.”

HPAT Volunteer Commitee Member Alma Dear said the holiday is something that brings her closer to home and a tradition she shares with her daughter.

“For me in particular, my mother passed in November and so for me it just gives me an opportunity to remember her, to go and bring her some of the things that she loved,” Dear said.

For the fourth year in a row, the HPAT held the display in various areas including the WorkHub to now expanding on the second floor of the downtown Tyler Southside Bank. This year, they are also expanding to include more student artists from different areas across East Texas.

“This particular year our head committee chair made sure to that she reached out to as many schools as possible to give them an opportunity to be able to participate,” Dear said.

The students were given options on how they could present their pieces including painting, sketching, sculpting and creating. Each student is given the opportunity to interpret the Dia de los Muertos, whether it is on paper or in art that pops out.

“We gave the students kind of freedom to express themselves, and they used canvas, they used watercolors, and we have sculptures, 3-D art,” Perdomo said. “We have a little bit of everything.”

Each piece on display has a notecard that tells more information about the work of art. Some of the artists created pieces dedicated to their loved ones while others paid tribute to their deceased pets.

“I encourage everyone to read the labels at the bottom of the art because they do have some information on the inspiration behind each piece,” Perdomo said.

The art in the exhibit will remain on display from October 26 until November 16 at Southside Bank on the second level at their downtown Tyler location.

