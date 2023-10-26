Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Grand Saline coach impressed with young quarterback’s play

Joe Drennon says defense has also stepped up.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline Indians are on a bye, preparing for a big showdown against Troup.

Grand Saline goes into Week 10 with a 2-3 record with a chance at securing one of the final playoff spots.

Head Coach Joe Drennon said he’s happy with his quarterback’s play.

“Our quarterback play has gotten better throughout the year,” Drennon said. “He’s a young kid, sophomore, Jet Taylor. He’s done a really good job keeping our offense balanced up for us.”

Troup is in second place place in District 9-3A D2.

“Defensively, we’ve kind of stepped up and started playing a little bit better here lately,” Drennon said. “Had some trouble early on on some things, but I think we’ve got some things fixed, and hopefully the kids are going to be able to answer it.”

Drennon’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. during football season on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Red Zone Forecast Graphic
Week 10 Red Zone Forecast: Bring your umbrella
After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning...
Carthage football on verge of another district title
Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
Red Zone Game Ball
“Win this thing and you get to be district champs. It’s a big game, it’s Friday night, you...
Harleton Wildcats to face Beckville for district championship Friday
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time
Tyler Legacy coach says team growing at right time