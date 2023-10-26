East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a day of some good rainfall for most of the area. Rainfall totals of over an inch and a half in many places and a few showers still moving through Deep East Texas. This rain will gradually come to an end overnight, but more showers are expected for tomorrow off and on into the afternoon and evening. That means you’ll need to keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out to the football games Friday night. A few showers linger into Saturday morning, then the next best chance for more widespread rainfall returns Sunday afternoon as the next cold front moves into East Texas. The rain could last through the day on Monday with much cooler temperatures moving in and the possibility of a frost in some places next week.

