Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a day of some good rainfall for most of the area. Rainfall totals of over an inch and a half in many places and a few showers still moving through Deep East Texas. This rain will gradually come to an end overnight, but more showers are expected for tomorrow off and on into the afternoon and evening. That means you’ll need to keep an umbrella handy if you’re heading out to the football games Friday night. A few showers linger into Saturday morning, then the next best chance for more widespread rainfall returns Sunday afternoon as the next cold front moves into East Texas. The rain could last through the day on Monday with much cooler temperatures moving in and the possibility of a frost in some places next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-23
Friday’s Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 10-27-23
Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 10-26-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 10-26-23