Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas lawmaker refutes claims of trying to stop debate on immigration bill

East Texas lawmaker refutes claims of trying to stop debate on immigration bill
By Blake Holland
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Palestine) is responding to claims made by Texas House Democrats, who allege Harris attempted to halt debate on a bill that would create a new state law for illegally crossing the border.

Tempers flared when Harris filed a motion Thursday to block additional amendments to House Bill 4, which would allow state police to apprehend, arrest, and send back people who cross the border illegally. Democratic lawmakers accused Harris of trying to silence them by ending debate early.

“While Democrats argue that this motion was an attempt to shut down debate over the bill, that simply isn’t true,” Harris told KLTV.

Harris faced criticism on the House Floor from State Rep. Armando Walle (D-Houston), who confronted Harris during a break. The exchange was caught on video and posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You’re my friend, man. I love you. But this (expletive) hurts,” Walle said. “Y’all don’t understand the (expletive) y’all do hurts our community. It hurts us personally, bro. It hurts us. It hurts us to our (expletive) core. And y’all don’t understand that. Y’all don’t live in our (expletive) skin.”

Walle acknowledged that he knew HB4 was bound to be passed by the House’s Republican majority but said he and his Democratic colleagues still deserved a chance to debate the legislation.

“We know where the bill is going. Let us debate what we need to debate. Let us blow some steam off,” Walle said to Harris on the House Floor.

In a statement sent to KLTV on Thursday, Harris accused Democrats of trying to stall by filing nearly 50 amendments.

“My motion prevailed, and we went on to debate the bill and their amendments until 4:00 in the morning when the House passed HB 4. The Texas House is a deliberative body, and the important topic of border security deserves a full and robust discussion among policymakers and that’s exactly what it got. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to secure the border and I look forward to the day when the federal government takes its responsibility seriously,” Harris said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview Police Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton
WebXtra: Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
The Eyes of Tyler, taken just after the project was completed in July 2017. (Source: Jamey...
What happened to the ‘Eyes of Tyler’ mural in downtown?
WebXtra: Lindale High coach talks possible division changes on UIL Snapshot Day
WebXtra: UIL Snapshot Day could lead to East Texas district division changes