Diboll undefeated in district, looking ahead to playoffs

Focusing our attention on the Diboll Lumberjacks, who are 4-0 in district and a team that is certainly playoff bound.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Lumberjacks are 4-0 in district and is a team that is certainly playoff bound.

Head coach Blake Morrison said that while they’re doing well, there is still work to be done.

“Well, you know, it feels good to be on top,” he said. “We still got two weeks left. So still got some kinks ironed out and you know just work on the little details. I think we’ll be alright.”

The team has an exciting chance at the playoffs to look forward to.

“Yes, you look forward to the playoffs,” he said. “Those are the coming okay, but we still go day by day. So we’re gonna focus on Huntington this week. And hopefully we get better this weekend, and put a little bit better product out on the field.”

Morrison said that going into a match against Huntington, he knows the team has strong leadership.

“You know, good football team. Coach does a good job. They, you know, they’ve been plagued with some injuries. They got some young kids playing but still, it’s going to be a good game.”

