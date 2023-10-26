Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard fire destroys car, damages home

Bullard firefighters were able to save a home after a car went up in flames under an awning Thursday.
By Avery Niles
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Bullard firefighters were able to save a home after a car went up in flames under an awning Thursday.

Just after 12 p.m. Thursday, fire officials were called to a report of a car on fire under the awning of a home. When they arrived, the engine of the car was engulfed in flames. Fortunately, fire crews were able to contain the situation with no damage to the home and minimal damage to the awning above.

The owner said she was just on her way out.

“I started the car and it made a popping sound, and I saw smoke and boy I hot-footed it out of the car and called 911. While I was on the phone with them I did see flames. Then they stopped but then they started up again. It was just, horrendous,” owner Cindy McCugh said.

The woman was no injured in the fire. Her car has been reported as a total loss.

