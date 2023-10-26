Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The Brownsboro Police Department updated their Facebook post at 1:51 on Thursday saying the woman has been found and is home safe.

According to a post by the Brownsboro Police Department, the woman was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday around 10 a.m. to go to her workplace in Red Oak.

