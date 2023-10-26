Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

The Brownsboro Police Department updated their Facebook post at 1:51 on Thursday saying the woman has been found and is home safe.

According to a post by the Brownsboro Police Department, the woman was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday around 10 a.m. to go to her workplace in Red Oak.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor