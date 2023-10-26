Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Alpine man will spend 78 months in prison after FBI found 2,000 videos of child pornography in his possession

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Timothy Rey Korteland, 19, has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Korteland, engaged in multiple conversations, sexual in nature, with a minor in another state over an app called Discord.

An FBI agent executed a search warrant for Korteland’s Discord account, revealing multiple instances of Korteland claiming to have child sexual abuse material. Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI conducted a search warrant at Korteland’s residence, removing all electronics in his possession, and found multiple video files depicting young children engaged in sexual activity saved in an app on his cell phone.

Korteland pled guilty to the possession of child pornography charge on March 28.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Angelina County
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident