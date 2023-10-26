Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A large area of rain is moving through East Texas at this time. Areas of heavy rainfall are possible, exceeding and inch or more in a few locations. Some minor flooding will be possible, otherwise, some much needed rainfall is expected. A few isolated thundershowers are possible, but nothing severe is expected at this time. This rain should taper off overnight with more scattered showers possible on Friday. Some RED ZONE games may be on the damp side, so please have your rain gear nearby. On Saturday, we could see a few more scattered showers in our area, but the chances are small. Now... We are anticipating a very strong cold front to move rapidly through East Texas on Sunday afternoon/evening . The temperatures dropping very, very quickly and winds increase quickly out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. Temperatures will drop from the middle 70s north/middle 80s south, into the 50s by midnight...then into the middle 40s by Monday morning. More rain on Monday with very chilly temperatures. Halloween should be partly cloudy and very chilly with lows in the lower 40s and highs in the middle 50s. Lots of sunshine expected on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with cold mornings and cool afternoons. Some frost is possible on Thursday morning as winds become light and skies should be clear. Have a great day. Umbrellas needed today.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.