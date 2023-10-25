More than 100 films to be showcased at 7th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Reel East Texas Film Festival is just two weeks away, and not only is it attracting film submissions from around the world, it also has become a place for filmmakers to meet and develop collaborative projects.

Reel East Texas Film Director Chip Hale checks his list, at least twice, to see what films have come in for the festival and reports that there are 107 films screening at the fest. Nearly half are student films, and at least one submission has familiar names attached to it.

“This year we do have a feature film. It’s a comedy that was directed by Robin Givens, who has one of the kids from Modern Family, Nolan Gould, as the lead in that film. It’s called ‘Nanna.’ And it’s about these boys who are trying to help their nanna in a retirement home find love,” Hale said.

And he said filmmakers who attend the Reel Festival sometimes find future collaborators like at some larger festivals.

“Obviously, you know, your Sundances, South-bys, and Tribecas, they have a lot of loungy places,” Hale said.

And so does Reel, straight across the street from the Texan Theater.

“We turned the old post office, that is run by the Kilgore historical Preservation Foundation, into the Reel Lounge. That is a filmmaker favorite. Not a lot of festivals have a place where you can go get yourself an ‘attaboy’ or ‘attagirl’ for the film that just screened,” Hale said.

He said not all smaller festivals can offer that.

“There have been a few people that have met at a festival and then two or three years later they collaborate and submit that project to the festival. And so, I get a lot of satisfaction out of that as well,” Hale said.

Hale said ultimately film festivals are a market for filmmakers to sell their films, but:

“East Texas isn’t a film market yet. So, the idea for us is just to be able to provide a place for filmmakers to go to meet someone they could potentially work with on their next project,” Hale said.

Hale hopes his accidental filmmaker incubator grows as much as the festival has in the last seven years.

The Reel East Texas Film Festival runs from November 9 through November 12 with screenings at the Texan Theater and the Texas Broadcast Museum.

