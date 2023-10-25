Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

More than 100 films to be showcased at 7th annual Reel East Texas Film Festival

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Reel East Texas Film Festival is just two weeks away, and not only is it attracting film submissions from around the world, it also has become a place for filmmakers to meet and develop collaborative projects.

Reel East Texas Film Director Chip Hale checks his list, at least twice, to see what films have come in for the festival and reports that there are 107 films screening at the fest. Nearly half are student films, and at least one submission has familiar names attached to it.

“This year we do have a feature film. It’s a comedy that was directed by Robin Givens, who has one of the kids from Modern Family, Nolan Gould, as the lead in that film. It’s called ‘Nanna.’ And it’s about these boys who are trying to help their nanna in a retirement home find love,” Hale said.

And he said filmmakers who attend the Reel Festival sometimes find future collaborators like at some larger festivals.

“Obviously, you know, your Sundances, South-bys, and Tribecas, they have a lot of loungy places,” Hale said.

And so does Reel, straight across the street from the Texan Theater.

“We turned the old post office, that is run by the Kilgore historical Preservation Foundation, into the Reel Lounge. That is a filmmaker favorite. Not a lot of festivals have a place where you can go get yourself an ‘attaboy’ or ‘attagirl’ for the film that just screened,” Hale said.

He said not all smaller festivals can offer that.

“There have been a few people that have met at a festival and then two or three years later they collaborate and submit that project to the festival. And so, I get a lot of satisfaction out of that as well,” Hale said.

Hale said ultimately film festivals are a market for filmmakers to sell their films, but:

“East Texas isn’t a film market yet. So, the idea for us is just to be able to provide a place for filmmakers to go to meet someone they could potentially work with on their next project,” Hale said.

Hale hopes his accidental filmmaker incubator grows as much as the festival has in the last seven years.

The Reel East Texas Film Festival runs from November 9 through November 12 with screenings at the Texan Theater and the Texas Broadcast Museum.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor