FBI Dallas office dedicates Tyler park bench in memory of hate crime victims

Leadership from the FBI Dallas Field Office was in Tyler Wednesday morning dedicating a bench at T.R. Griffith Park to victims of hate crimes.
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Leadership from the FBI Dallas Field Office was in Tyler Wednesday morning dedicating a bench at T.R. Griffith Park to victims of hate crimes. The FBI says it’s part of their national campaign to promote awareness of hate crimes and increase the amount that are reported.

“We see at times a reluctance to report hate crimes whether that’s because of a lack of trust in law enforcement, immigration status, or whatever the case may be,” said Chad Yarbrough, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. “Our goal is to make sure that we connect with the community and let them know that we want to hear about hate crimes and if they’ve been a victim of a hate crime, we can fully investigate that.”

566 people were a victim of a hate crime in Texas in 2021, according to the Department of Justice. The top driver behind those crimes was racial or ethnic background, accounting for 347. Yarbrough said those numbers may not make up the whole picture due to underreporting.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in reporting, but we still think the reporting is underreporting, said Yarbrough.”

A big part of improving this trend, is increasing community trust in the FBI and law enforcement, Yarbrough said. Kerri Long, an officer with Tyler Police’s Community Response Unit, agreed.

“We want residents in this neighborhood to come out and have fun at the park and let them know, when they look at the bench, the Tyler Police Department and the FBI want to protect them,” said Long.

