Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police searching for 2 suspected of robbing store, pepper spraying worker

Tyler police are searching for two people suspected of robbing one store, pepper spraying an employee and committing theft at a separate store Wednesday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two people suspected of robbing one store, pepper spraying an employee and committing theft at a separate store Wednesday.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a call came in around 11:29 a.m. of two suspects who robbed the Academy Sports + Outdoors on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler of a cart full of items. An Academy employee was pepper sprayed while confronting the suspected robbers, Erbaugh said.

A short time later, a report came in of theft at the Ulta Beauty on South Broadway north of the Academy incident. Due to the weapon used on the employee at Academy, police then began pursuit of the suspected vehicle. According to Erbaugh, the suspects ultimately evaded police. The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Honda Civic with a broken window and, possibly, Louisiana license plates.

Anyone with information about the suspects or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle is urged to report to the Tyler Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates 80th anniversary
Bear Creek’s story began in 1943, as the dream of founders ‘Hick and Nellie Shoults’.
WebXtra: Bear Creek smokehouse celebrates its 80th anniversary
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police identify suspect in church graffiti incident
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor
Longview police retire last Crown Victoria Interceptor