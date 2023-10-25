Tyler police searching for 2 suspected of robbing store, pepper spraying worker

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are searching for two people suspected of robbing one store, pepper spraying an employee and committing theft at a separate store Wednesday.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a call came in around 11:29 a.m. of two suspects who robbed the Academy Sports + Outdoors on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler of a cart full of items. An Academy employee was pepper sprayed while confronting the suspected robbers, Erbaugh said.

A short time later, a report came in of theft at the Ulta Beauty on South Broadway north of the Academy incident. Due to the weapon used on the employee at Academy, police then began pursuit of the suspected vehicle. According to Erbaugh, the suspects ultimately evaded police. The suspects are believed to be driving a silver Honda Civic with a broken window and, possibly, Louisiana license plates.

Anyone with information about the suspects or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle is urged to report to the Tyler Police Department.

