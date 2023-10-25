Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Texas House Dist. 2 candidate Doug Roszhart says ‘experience’ is what separates him from opponents

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Bryan Slaton’s resignation as representative of the Texas House of Representatives’ District 2, a host of candidates have thrown their hat into the ring in the hope of taking the job. Greenville resident Doug Roszhart is one of five Republicans running and he joined East Texas Now to talk about himself, why he’s running and what he hopes to accomplish in Austin should he win.

Roszhart said that while there are a lot of political and ideological similarities between himself and his Republican opponents, he added that he believes he’s the most qualified due to his past experience in local government, at his church and as a board member at LeTourneau University.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are suspected of committing theft at an Academy store in Tyler, then immediately...
Tyler police seek public’s help in search for suspected Academy, Ulta store thefts
Brownsboro police report missing woman has been located
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Surveillance image of the vandal on the scene of the crime.
Tyler police seeking public’s help finding church vandal
Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County.
Wrecks cause delays on I-20 in Smith County

Latest News

Breakdown of City of Nacogdoches $43.9M bond election.
City of Nacogdoches’ $43.9M bond would fund fire station construction, street improvements, infrastructure repair
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Texas House approves ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by private employers
New Diana ISD Superintendent Carl Key
New Diana ISD tax ratification election would fund teacher salaries, special programs
FILE - Abortion rights demonstrators attend a rally at the Texas state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas counties trying to prevent people from using roads to get an abortion grows