Texas House Dist. 2 candidate Doug Roszhart says ‘experience’ is what separates him from opponents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With Bryan Slaton’s resignation as representative of the Texas House of Representatives’ District 2, a host of candidates have thrown their hat into the ring in the hope of taking the job. Greenville resident Doug Roszhart is one of five Republicans running and he joined East Texas Now to talk about himself, why he’s running and what he hopes to accomplish in Austin should he win.

Roszhart said that while there are a lot of political and ideological similarities between himself and his Republican opponents, he added that he believes he’s the most qualified due to his past experience in local government, at his church and as a board member at LeTourneau University.

