The Stew Review: Martin Scorsese’s latest film a bold indictment of American history, entertainment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Barring unforeseen tragedy, Killers of the Flower Moon will likely not be director Martin Scorsese’s final film, but what a remarkable bit of punctuation it would be if it was.

It’s not uncommon for filmmakers to use their art as a way to criticize portions of society or to use it as a spotlight to bring awareness to historical injustices. What’s uncommon is for the criticism and that spotlight to be turned by the filmmaker onto themselves and that is precisely what Scorsese does with his latest work.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a difficult film to watch due to the harsh and unrelenting nature of the material, compounded by the extended runtime of nearly four hours. There is no levity in Killers of the Flower Moon. There is only the harsh, grim reality of what happened to dozens of members of the Osage Nation who were murdered by the white men who were enraged that Native Americans in Oklahoma had laid claim to spoils of the Earth (and the subsequent riches they afforded). There are no moments of humor or lightness or comfort here because there are none for these characters, in particular Mollie (Lily Gladstone).

Mollie is an Osage, and as such controls oil drilling rights and is heir to a large fortune. Like the rest of the Osage, she considers local cattle baron William “King” Hale (Robert De Niro) to be a genuine ally and friend to their people. She becomes even closer to King when she eventually marries his nephew, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), freshly free of fighting in World War I and aimless in life. Children and a doting husband are the only joys Mollie is afforded, though, as death surrounds her at nearly every turn. Her mother dies. Her sisters are systematically murdered, as are dozens of her fellow natives. Her life is one of near-constant grief made worse by a losing battle with diabetes.

Unbeknownst to her, however, is the fact that her people’s benefactor and her now-husband are conspiring behind her back to lie, kill and steal from her and her people. There is no respite for her. There is no respite for her people, wealthy though they may be. Money can buy comfort, but it cannot buy empathy or equality, especially when they are intentionally denied by those who hold true power.

This would make for a harsh story were it fiction. But the fact that Mollie Burkhart was a real person who endured real oppression and suffering makes Killers of the Flower Moon all the more harrowing. Most filmmakers would be content to present this story as a whodunnit, a ripping mystery to be unraveled, gripped with suspense from beginning to end. Scorsese goes the opposite route. It’s obvious, if not outright stated from the beginning who’s behind the murders and why. Scorsese isn’t interested in suspense. He’s not interested in entertainment. He’s interested in the brutal, harsh truth of who holds power and the uncaring lengths these men will go to in order to get and keep more of it.

Scorsese’s film shows a side of American history that many would care to forget or ignore, or in far too many cases work to otherwise obscure or erase. But history doesn’t care about your feelings, and neither does Martin Scorsese. He is very clearly interested only in communicating the facts of history. He’s interested in examining his own culpability in the way that his livelihood and passion as a filmmaker and artist has played a role in whitewashing history, diluting it so that it is palatable and entertaining for the masses, and not a means of reckoning with a bloody past that left countless dead and future generations suffering. This is a work made by a man furious that we, collectively (himself included), would prefer to pretend that a bloody history relegated to a few pages of a few textbooks can be translated into entertainment. It’s as honest a reckoning with one’s own choices and place as an artist as I have seen any filmmaker make in ages, possibly ever.

And while the film is incredibly heavy and perpetually serious, it is not bereft of elements to enjoy or admire. What struck me throughout from a production standpoint is how wonderfully palpable the film felt. In a cinematic landscape where so many sets are either heavily supplemented by or conjured whole cloth via digital effects, Scorsese’s commitment to keeping his actors and audience immediately in the moment via practical sets and props pays off with massive dividends here. It is vital that this story feel as real and tangible as possible in order to relay the intended message, and as such Killers of the Flower Moon feels as real and immediate as anything Scorsese has ever made.

The film also has a trio of superb performances carrying us through. DiCaprio gives what is perhaps his most understated work for Scorsese as Ernest, an impish lunkhead who seems capable of little more than poorly following the directives of his greedy uncle. I felt uncertain how well DiCaprio could pull off this role based on the trailers, but he truly absorbs the character and manages to find a certain complexity in this man who all too easily falls into destructive schemes. Robert De Niro meanwhile delivers the best work of this late chapter in his career, perfectly blending the facade of earnest gentility and support with a subdued, selfish evil bubbling beneath it.

It’s Lily Gladstone, however, who is the film’s MVP. Relegated often to acting while laying in bed or simply reacting to horrible news, Gladstone nevertheless communicates all the complexity, strength, intelligence and naivete of Mollie, often through little more than soft-spoken words and her eyes. It’s a remarkable feat of acting as good as anything Scorsese has ever put into one of his previous works.

I’m not sure I could ever say I enjoyed Killers of the Flower Moon, but I am thankful for it as an examination of American history, as the work of an artist being honest with themselves and their audience, and as a genuine work of cinema. It’s often uncomfortable film to watch, but that simply makes it all the more engaging and necessary.

