Smith County leaders host groundbreaking for new parking garage

Project expected to be complete by Aug. 2024
Smith County Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, October 25, to kick off construction of the five-story parking garage that will serve downtown.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT
The Smith County Commissioners Court, joined by former Commissioners involved in the voter-approved bond project, officially broke ground on the site.

“Although years of work have already taken place regarding the new parking facility and courthouse, our celebration today represents the transition from envisioning and planning to the actual, tangible breaking of ground,” Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said. “I could not be more excited to see the dreams of many become reality.”

Rendering of the new parking garage
Rendering of the new parking garage(Fitpatrick Architects)

Dozens of community members attended the ceremony.

The parking garage will be constructed in the parking lot next to the Smith County Annex Building, at 200 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, and across the street from the future site of the new Courthouse. Its 540-plus parking spaces will serve Smith County employees, jurors and members of the public visiting downtown.

At the ceremony, Franklin read a statement by U.S. Congressman Nathaniel Moran, who was County Judge at the time the Courthouse and Parking Garage Project Bond was passed.

“Congratulations on breaking ground for the new Smith County Parking Garage,” Moran said. “This project will not just be an improvement to our local transportation infrastructure – it will be instrumental in fostering growth and continued prosperity in our community for years to come. Thank you to Judge Franklin and the Smith County Commissioners Court for your tireless efforts to bring our community together and see this project come to fruition.”

During the 10 months of expected construction, Smith County jurors are being asked to park in the City of Tyler’s Fair Plaza Parking Garage, at 208 S. College Ave. Smith County employees will be relocated to the former jury parking lot.

Fencing will be placed around the construction site on Monday, October 30, 2023.

Meters around the Annex, along Ferguson and Spring, have been bagged for free visitor parking during the project.

MC Mercer, Preconstruction Executive for Hoar Construction, is excited to get started on the project.

“Our team is thrilled to begin work on the first phase of what will be a legacy project for Smith County and Downtown Tyler,” he said. “Hoar Construction, along with our local partner SCI Construction, are grateful to be the construction partner alongside Fitzpatrick Architects and Smith County.”

