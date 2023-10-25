Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT
East Texas (KLTV) - Expect mostly cloudy and warm, muggy conditions tonight as a line of thunderstorms moves in to East Texas by morning. The line of showers and thunderstorms will move from northwest to southeast during the day Thursday, mainly coming to an end by Thursday late evening. Friday will bring another wave of rainfall, especially by late afternoon and evening that could last into Saturday morning. Then, we’ll be tracking our next cold front moving in Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the front, some areas could reach near 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely along the front late Sunday and into Monday morning with temperatures falling quickly. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s next week and a few northern counties could see a light freeze by midweek next week.

