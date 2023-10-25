1 arrested in Longview shooting that injured 2

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man suspected in a Longview shooting that resulted in two injured has been arrested.

Elijah Hicks, 18, of Longview, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday. According to a release from the Longview Police Department, Hicks was already being held in the Gregg County Jail on other charges.

Hicks is suspected in a Longview shooting that happened around 2:23 a.m. on Oct. 11 in the 400 block of Main Street. A man and woman were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Longview PD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information about the incident can report it to Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).

RELATED:

+ 2 injured in early-morning Longview shooting

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.