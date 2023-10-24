Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler County Jail found non-compliant with state standards

Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)
Jail bars (Source: Gray TV)(KLTV)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Tyler County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to an infraction noted in a recent report.

On Oct. 4, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a report finding Tyler County Jail had exceeded its maximum capacity per housing unit as well as overall daily from August 28 to Sept. 5.

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford issued the following statement regarding the agency’s notice of non-compliance.

“During an investigation of a complaint submitted to the Texas Jail Commission by an Inmate of the Tyler County Jail, it was discovered that the jail had exceeded its maximum capacity (per housing unit and overall) daily from 8/28/2023 to 9/5/2023. It was discovered that at least (1) one inmate was housed without a bunk, with their mattress on the floor. We currently have housing contracts with Jasper, Hardin, Polk and San Jacinto Counties for overflow of inmates. During the time frame of the violation, all the East Texas Counties mentioned were at max capacity and unable to assist with our overflow of inmates. As the Sheriff of Tyler County, I will never apologize for placing too many criminals where they belong. I would never speak for another Sheriff, but the numbers seem to indicate that my neighboring East Texas Sheriffs’ feel the same.”

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

