Youth football game held at Tyler practice fields to raise awareness of all types of cancer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was the little guys turn after the red zone games were played Friday night.

The Pee Wee Zone held a youth football game at the Tyler Legacy practice fields to raise awareness of all types of cancer.

“Prostate, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is myself, bone cancer, brain cancer, there’s so many different types of cancers and they all have their won color,” said cancer survivor LaShunda Minix.

While the little guys provided the football entertainment the fans honored survivors and remembered loved ones.

“It builds teamwork. When the children see adults coming together and we’re wearing different colors and we’re telling them why we’re supporting different people, even people we don’t know, you build teamwork. So we decided this year that we would let each team wear different colored socks, as you can see our freshmen they have on a lime green, which is a non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, my color” said Minix.

Fans enjoyed the games where they got a chance to see their future players showcase their skills in the name of a worthy cause.

