Cherokee County Master Gardeners hosting annual scarecrow trail

Scarecrows at the Ruth Nichols Arboretum in Jacksonville, part of the 14th annual trail.
By JD Conte
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The 14th annual Scarecrow Trail in Cherokee County is underway this Halloween season, hosted by the Cherokee County Master Gardeners.

Entry fees are either $1 or a canned good, and proceeds benefit HOPE INC., which helps those in need in the Jacksonville area to overcome food insecurity and more.

“They also have a medical clinic that they provide services for, so this is just our way of providing some family activities for the community and also benefitting HOPE, which also provides other services,” said Susie Blackmon, president of the Cherokee County Master Gardeners.

Blackmon said over 300 people showed up for Saturday’s opening day. The more than 40 scarecrows on display were all created by local organizations and businesses.

“They may not look like your typical scarecrow, but they are something that is very creative, that’s either made by an individual, a school, an organization, or a business, or a church, and they just take a theme and go with it,” said Blackmon.

Visitors on Saturday could vote for their favorite scarecrow. The winner of the “People’s Choice Award” was “The Three Little Pigs Scare Wolf” by Jacksonville ISD first graders.

"The Three Little Pigs Scare Wolf" by Jacksonville ISD first graders
"The Three Little Pigs Scare Wolf" by Jacksonville ISD first graders(JD Conte)

The trail is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is located at 1015 S.E. Loop 456 in Jacksonville.

