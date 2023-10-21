Whitehouse continues quest to district title with dominant win over Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse remains undefeated in district following a 42-14 win over Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant seemed to be in good shape early, forcing a Whitehouse punt. But Mount Pleasant fumbled the punt to the Wildcats.

Mount Pleasant paid for that mistake a couple plays later when Whitehouse quarterback Jakob Carey ran the ball into the end zone to go up 7-0.

Carey later found Braylen Jackson on a 50-yard touchdown. Carey scored again later after a fake handoff that left him one-on-one against a defender who he juked for the 50-yard score.

Whitehouse hosts Texarkana in Week 10, which will likely decide the district championship.

