UT Tyler hosts annual Engineering Olympics

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler hosted their annual Engineering Olympics on Saturday, with over 400 students participating in a variety of events.

Students from the engineering and construction management programs took part in several of the “Delek US Ratliff Relays.” The main event was a cardboard boat race across Harvey Lake. Three students in each boat had to work together to row to a buoy, turn around, and then land on shore and sit down before time was called.

“The only things we could use were cardboard and tape,” said Julia Robertson, a sophomore construction management major at UT Tyler. “Our first concern was to not go under. We were just brainstorming: we came up with some structural elements for the bottom down here and also our seats down here that provide some support for the walls.”

Students were creative not only in terms of their engineering but also design. Some of the boat names included “Get Whale Soon,” “Anchor Management,” “Codfather,” and “Tom’s Cruise.” One team decided they would become Tyler’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Men for the day.

Weston Allen and his teammates prepare for their race at UT Tyler's Engineering Olympics. (JD Conte)

“We are looking to beat every other boat out here. That’s what we are trying to do,” said junior Weston Allen in his Spider-Man costume next to his teammates.

The sponsor, Delek US, presented the College of Engineering with a $12,500 check at the event.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.