Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

San Jose Earthquakes take draw streak into matchup against Austin

The San Jose Earthquakes host Austin after playing to a draw in three consecutive games
(WTOK)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (10-15-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (10-10-13, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: San Jose -177, Austin FC +400, Draw +343; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes play Austin after playing to a draw in three straight games.

The Earthquakes are 9-9-10 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the MLS drawing 183 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Austin is 7-15-5 in Western Conference games. Austin has a 4-1-1 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored 12 goals with eight assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has scored 11 goals and added four assists for Austin. Jon Gallagher has three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin: 1-6-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Jack Skahan (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Gyasi Zardes (injured), Maximiliano Urruti (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Sedona Francis
Tyler police say woman accused of stealing rent money on the run
Michael Wayne McKenney
Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for repeated drunken driving
Sylvia Lopez is believed to have taken Ethan Donnelley, 2.
Abducted Rains County toddler found safe
The story follows two conmen, played by director Kevin Sorbo and John Ratzenberger, the voice...
Upcoming movie Miracle in East Texas tells true story of Kilgore’s oil field discovery
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County homeowner reportedly shoots intruder in head

Latest News

FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released
School hallway generic
Arkansas school district says it will continue offering AP African American Studies course
John Thurston
Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent