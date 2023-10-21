Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine

(Will Thomas)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A major wreck on S. Broadway Street knocked out power to part of San Augustine Saturday afternoon.

The city said a utility pole was damaged in the wreck, causing some electicity outages at about 12:30 p.m. Crews began working to restore power as soon as the wreck was cleared.

No information is available at this time about whether anyone was injured.

