Major wreck knocks out power to part of San Augustine

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A major wreck on S. Broadway Street knocked out power to part of San Augustine Saturday afternoon.

The city said a utility pole was damaged in the wreck, causing some electicity outages at about 12:30 p.m. Crews began working to restore power as soon as the wreck was cleared.

No information is available at this time about whether anyone was injured.

